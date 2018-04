BEIJING, April 2 (Reuters) - China has slapped extra tariffs of up to 25 percent on 128 U.S. products including frozen pork, as well as wine and certain fruits and nuts, in response to U.S. duties on imports of aluminium and steel, the country’s finance ministry said.

The list of tariffs, to take effect on Monday, matches a list of potential tariffs released by China on March 23. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Tony Munroe Editing by Paul Tait)