September 6, 2018 / 7:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China says has to retaliate if U.S. implements new tariffs

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 6 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that China will be forced to retaliate if the United States implements new tariff measures.

China will closely monitor the impact from any fresh tariffs and adopt strong measures to offset negative the effects, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a regular news conference.

President Donald Trump has threatened 25 percent tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese imports. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

