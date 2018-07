BEIJING, July 11 (Reuters) - China stands on the right side of history in defending multilateralism, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration threatened 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a regular news briefing. (Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)