BEIJING, Sept 10 (Reuters) - China will respond if the United States takes any new steps on trade, the foreign ministry said on Monday, after President Donald Trump warned he was ready to slap tariffs on virtually all Chinese imports into the United States.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)