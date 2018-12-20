China says more trade talks with U.S. planned for January

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday there are plans to hold more trade talks with the United States in January, adding that both sides exchanged views on arrangements for negotiations in the latest vice-ministerial level call.

The potential for trade cooperation between the two countries was huge and the nature of win-win cooperation would not change, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters in a regular briefing. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Robert Birsel)