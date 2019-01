China says to have in-depth talks with U.S. on economic, trade issues

BEIJING, Jan 24 (Reuters) - China and the United States will have in-depth discussions on various economic and trade issues during Chinese Vice Premier Liu He’s U.S. visit next week, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Both sides are currently in touch on the detailed arrangements surrounding his visit on Jan. 30-31, Gao Feng, spokesman at the commerce ministry, told reporters.

U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to increase tariffs to 25 percent from 10 percent on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports on March 2 unless China takes steps to protect U.S. intellectual property, end policies that force American companies to turn over technology to a Chinese partner, allow more market access for U.S. businesses and reduce other non-tariff barriers to American products.

China has repeatedly played down complaints about intellectual property abuses, and has rejected accusations that foreign companies face forced technology transfers.

On Wednesday, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said he believed the United States and China could reach a trade deal by March 1. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Joseph Campbell; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)