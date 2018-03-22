China says wants win-win solution with U.S. to settle trade issues

BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - China hopes it can hold constructive talks with the United States to achieve a win-win solution to settle trade issues between the world’s two largest economies, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a daily press briefing in Beijing.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce additional tariffs on Chinese imports later on Thursday, following an intellectual property probe launched in August last year. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)