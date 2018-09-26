China senior diplomat says Beijing, Washington must avoid Cold War mentality

BEIJING, Sept 26 (Reuters) - China and the United States can compete but should not view each other with a Cold War mentality and should avoid falling into a zero-sum game trap, the Chinese government’s top diplomat State Councillor Wang Yi said.

Wang made the comments to former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger during a meeting on Tuesday in New York on the sidelines of a United Nations meeting, China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Sam Holmes)