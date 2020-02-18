Chinese Labor Unrest
February 18, 2020 / 4:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China to accept tariff exemption requests on 696 U.S. goods from Mar.2

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 18 (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday it would accept applications for new tariff exemptions for 696 products imported from the United States including pork, beef, soybeans, liquefied natural gas and crude oil.

Firms seeking exemptions on the additional tariffs on U.S. products, imposed during the escalation of the China-U.S. trade dispute, can submit applications from March 2, the finance ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below