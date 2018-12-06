China top diplomat says Trump-Xi Argentina summit "friendly and candid"

SHANGHAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China’s top government diplomat said on Thursday that a summit between President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in Argentina last week had been “friendly and candid” and would help to avoid trade tensions spreading further.

The Chinese government’s top diplomat, State councillor Wang Yi, said in a statement that the talks about trade frictions had been extremely positive and constructive, helping reach a consensus that worked for both China and the United States.

The two countries agreed to a ceasefire in their bitter trade war on Saturday after high-stakes talks in Argentina between Trump and Xi. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Michael Perry)