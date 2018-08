BEIJING, Aug 2 (Reuters) - China on Thursday urged the United States to return to rationality, after the Trump administration sought to ratchet up pressure for trade concessions by proposing a higher 25 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

