China, U.S. had "constructive" phone call on trade - Xinhua

BEIJING, Nov 17 (Reuters) - China and United States had “constructive talks” on trade in a high-level phone call on Saturday, state media Xinhua said.

China’s Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were on the call. The two sides discussed each other’s core issues for the first phase of an initial trade agreement, and agreed to maintain dialogue, according to Xinhua. (Reporting by Min Zhang and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Kim Coghill)