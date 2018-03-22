FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 9:03 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

China 'would fight to the end' in any U.S.-launched trade war -embassy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - China is “strongly disappointed” in U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to launch trade sanctions against Beijing but will not recoil from a trade war with the United States, the Chinese embassy in Washington said on Thursday.

“If a trade war were initiated by the U.S., China would fight to the end to defend its own legitimate interests with all necessary measures,” the embassy said in a statement.

Trump announced a consultation period for up to $60 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods and directed the U.S. Treasury Department to develop U.S. investment restrictions on China.

Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Grant McCool

