China would need to report currency interventions -Kudlow

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday that China would need to report any intervention in the foreign exchange market under a currency deal being negotiated with the United States.

Currency is one of the subjects under discussion in trade talks between China and the United States. Kudlow said the negotiations between the world’s two largest economies were moving forward after “fantastic” progress made last week. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Makini Brice)