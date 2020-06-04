China's foreign trade still facing uncertainty - commerce ministry

BEIJING, June 4 (Reuters) - China’s trade still faces many uncertainties and unstable factors, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, when asked whether Western criticism of Beijing’s early response to the coronavirus outbreak would jeopardise their economic ties.

“The Chinese side has persistently opposed politicizing economic and trade issues,” ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a weekly briefing online.

He said the ministry was closely monitoring and studying the situation regarding trade, but did not elaborate. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Se Young Lee; Editing by Gareth Jones)