Industrials
January 9, 2020 / 7:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's Vice Premier Liu to sign U.S. trade deal in Washington next week

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 9 (Reuters) - China’s Vice Premier Liu He, head of the country’s negotiation team in Sino-U.S. trade talks, will sign a “Phase 1” deal in Washington next week, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Liu will visit Washington on Jan. 13-15, said Gao Feng, spokesman at the commerce ministry.

Negotiating teams from both sides remain in close communication on the particular arrangements of the signing, Gao told reporters at a regular briefing. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley, writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

