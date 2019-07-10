China's vice premier talks with U.S. trade officials - Commerce Ministry

SHANGHAI, July 10 (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Premier Liu He conducted a phone call with U.S. trade officials, China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement Wednesday.

Liu spoke with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday evening, the statement said.

The officials exchanged views on implementing an agreement reached between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump at their meeting in Osaka in late June, the statement said. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith Editing by Paul Tait)