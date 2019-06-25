Goal of Trump-Xi meeting at G20 is to reopen trade talks -U.S. official

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - The goal of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the June 28-29 G20 summit in Japan will be to restart trade talks and there was a pretty good chance that will happen, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

It is possible that the United States and China could agree not to impose new tariffs as a goodwill gesture, but it is unclear if that will happen, the official said on customary condition of anonymity. Administration officials have said no broad trade deal is expected to be made at the meeting. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Doina Chiacu; editing by Grant McCool)