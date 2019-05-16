Huawei to seek remedies after being blacklisted by United States

BRUSSELS, May 16 (Reuters) - Huawei said on Thursday that it would seek ways to resolve the issue after the U.S. Commerce department blacklisted the Chinese telecoms equipment maker the previous day.

“Huawei will seek remedies immediately and find a resolution to this matter. We will also proactively endeavour to mitigate the impacts of this incident,” the company said in a statement.

The addition of the company and its 70 affiliates to the Commerce Department’s “Entity List” bans the company from acquiring components and technology from U.S. firms without government approval. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)