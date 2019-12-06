Kudlow: no arbitrary deadlines in U.S.-China trade talks, Dec 15 important

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday that the Dec. 15 deadline remains important when it comes to a new round of U.S. tariffs set to kick in on Chinese goods.

“There’s no arbitrary deadline here ... but that fact remains December 15 is a very important date with respect to a no go or go on tariffs,” he told CNBC. “It’s going to be totally up to POTUS. But December 15th is an important date.”