Consumer Goods and Retail
December 6, 2019 / 3:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Kudlow: no arbitrary deadlines in U.S.-China trade talks, Dec 15 important

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday that the Dec. 15 deadline remains important when it comes to a new round of U.S. tariffs set to kick in on Chinese goods.

“There’s no arbitrary deadline here ... but that fact remains December 15 is a very important date with respect to a no go or go on tariffs,” he told CNBC. “It’s going to be totally up to POTUS. But December 15th is an important date.”

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
