May 10, 2018 / 2:53 AM / in an hour

REFILE-China's won't change stance on trade talks with U.S. -China commerce ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typographic error in headline)

BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - China’s stance in the ongoing bilateral trade negotiations with the United States will not change, China’s commerce ministry spokesman said on Thursday, even as a top Beijing official is expected to visit Washington soon for next round of talks.

Commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said during a regular briefing U.S. and China are currently in communication to prepare for the next round of discussions. A U.S. trade delegation visited Beijing last week for talks but left without significant progress in efforts to resolve an escalating trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies.

China on Wednesday confirmed that Vice Premier Liu He will visit the U.S. to discuss trade at an appropriate time.

Reporting by Elias Glenn; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes

