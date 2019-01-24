Ross: 'miles and miles' from resolving China trade issues -CNBC

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The United States and China are a long way from resolving trade issues with China but there is a fair chance the two countries will get to a trade deal, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday.

Ross noted that a large Chinese delegation of about 30 people plans to come to Washington next week for a round of trade talks but said it was too early to judge where the talks were headed. The world’s two largest economies are trying to meet a March 1 deadline to resolve their trade disputes. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey;)