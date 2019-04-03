RPT-White House's Kudlow says U.S.-China talks are progressing

(Repeats with no changes to headline or text)

WASHINGTON, April 3 (Reuters) - Trade talks between the United States and China are progressing, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday as a negotiators from the two countries prepared to start a fresh round of talks in Washington.

Talks between the two economic powerhouses made good headway last week in Beijing, Kudlow told reporters at an event hosted by the Christian Science Monitor news outlet.