April 2, 2019

Tariff, enforcement issues still hurdles to U.S.-China trade deal -U.S. Chamber

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - A trade deal between the United States and China is now more likely to be achieved than not, a top U.S. Chamber of Commerce official said on Tuesday, adding that negotiators needed to show progress this week on an enforcement mechanism and a plan to lift U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

If the two sides did not get closer to a deal this week, the timing of an agreement could slip by a few weeks, said Myron Brilliant, the Chamber’s head of international affairs.

“We’re getting to the point where it’s clear that both governments want a deal. The presidents want a deal, and they need to get through the end-game issues. This is a critical week,” Brilliant told reporters ahead of another round of U.S.-China trade negotiations starting on Wednesday. (Reporting by David Lawder and Chris Prentice Editing by James Dalgleish)

