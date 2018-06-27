FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 27, 2018 / 12:02 PM / in 2 hours

Trump administration to use review panel to curb China tech investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - The Trump administration will stick to a strengthened security review process to deal with threats from Chinese investments to acquire U.S. technologies instead of imposing China-specific restrictions, senior administration officials said on Wednesday.

The Treasury Department has recommended that Trump use the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), enhanced by new legislation in Congress, to control transactions, the officials said. An expansion of the scope of deals reviewed by the interagency panel would effectively address national security concerns, officials added.

“CFIUS is able to respond appropriately to different threats on different technologies posed by different entities from different countries,” one official said. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.