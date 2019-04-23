Trump adviser says he is 'cautiously optimistic' on trade deal with China

WASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - A top White House economic adviser said on Tuesday he was “cautiously optimistic” the United States would strike a trade deal with China and that a lot of progress was being made in negotiations.

Speaking at a luncheon at the National Press Club, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said the two nations still had issues to address and were discussing a “visitation exchange” as part of their ongoing talks. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu)