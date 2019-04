WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce a date for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an unnamed administration official.

Trump is scheduled to meet with China’s top trade negotiator, Liu He, at 4:30 p.m. (2030 GMT) at the White House. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander)