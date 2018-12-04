Trump holds out possible extension on 90-day China trade truce

WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday held out the possibility of an extension of the 90-day trade truce he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on over the weekend.

“The negotiations with China have already started. Unless extended, they will end 90 days from the date of our wonderful and very warm dinner with President Xi in Argentina,” Trump said on Twitter. The two leaders over the weekend agreed to hold off on imposing more tariffs while they negotiate a deal to end the dispute following months of escalating tensions. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)