WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump and U.S. negotiators are “very optimistic” on a trade deal with China, White House advisWhite House adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday in an interview with Fox Business Network.

Kudlow said Phase One of the deal is not yet completed, but the agriculture chapter is virtually done and the financial services and currency chapters are also almost wrapped up. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mark Heinrich)