October 9, 2018 / 3:09 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Trump repeats threat of more tariffs if China retaliates on trade

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday repeated his threat to impose tariffs on $267 billion worth of additional Chinese imports if China retaliates for the recent levies and other measures the United States has taken in the countries’ escalating trade war.

Trump, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, also said China is not ready yet to reach a deal on trade and that a couple of meetings with the country have been canceled. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Lisa Lambert)

