Trump says China has been asked for plan to cut trade imbalance with U.S.

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that China has been asked to develop a plan to reduce its trade imbalance with the United States.

“China has been asked to develop a plan for the year of a One Billion Dollar reduction in their massive Trade Deficit with the United States,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, mistakenly referring to a deficit where Beijing runs a surplus.

“We look forward to seeing what ideas they come back with,” Trump wrote. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)