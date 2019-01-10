Basic Materials
January 10, 2019 / 2:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says having tremendous success with China on trade

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday there was tremendous success with China on trade, a day after U.S. and Chinese officials concluded three days of trade talks in Beijing.

The meetings in China were the first face-to-face negotiations since Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Buenos Aires in December and agreed a 90-day truce in a trade war that has disrupted the flow of hundreds of billions of dollars of goods. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below