Trump says having tremendous success with China on trade

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday there was tremendous success with China on trade, a day after U.S. and Chinese officials concluded three days of trade talks in Beijing.

The meetings in China were the first face-to-face negotiations since Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Buenos Aires in December and agreed a 90-day truce in a trade war that has disrupted the flow of hundreds of billions of dollars of goods. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)