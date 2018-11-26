Trump says he expects to raise China tariffs -Wall Street Journal

WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he expects to move ahead with raising tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports to 25 percent from 10 percent currently.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump said it was “highly unlikely” he would accept China’s request to hold off on the increase.

Trump, who is due to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires this week, said if negotiations are unsuccessful he would also put tariffs on the rest of Chinese imports. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)