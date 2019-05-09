Trump says he has received 'beautiful' letter from China's Xi

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States cannot let China renegotiate a trade deal between the two countries but said he had received a “beautiful letter” from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump did not elaborate on the status of trade negotiations between the world’s two largest economies, with talks continuing on Thursday and Friday in Washington. When asked about a trade deal with Beijing, he said, “We’ll see.” (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by)