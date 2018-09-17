Trump says he will announce decision on China tariffs after market close

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he would announce his latest plan on China tariffs after the markets close, with expectations he would level them on about $200 billion of Chinese imports.

The list of more than 6,000 Chinese products proposed for tariffs by the U.S. Trade Representative’s office includes a broad array of electronics products, including printed circuit boards, internet routers, Wi-Fi-connected devices, and voice, data and image reception and transmission devices. It also delves deeply into other consumer products, from furniture to handbags, vacuum cleaners, building products and seafood.