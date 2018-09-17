FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 7:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump says he will announce decision on China tariffs after market close

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he would announce his latest plan on China tariffs after the markets close, with expectations he would level them on about $200 billion of Chinese imports.

The list of more than 6,000 Chinese products proposed for tariffs by the U.S. Trade Representative’s office includes a broad array of electronics products, including printed circuit boards, internet routers, Wi-Fi-connected devices, and voice, data and image reception and transmission devices. It also delves deeply into other consumer products, from furniture to handbags, vacuum cleaners, building products and seafood.

Reporting by Steve Holland and David Lawder; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann

