June 13, 2018 / 9:42 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Trump to meet with top trade advisers on activation of China tariffs -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with his top trade advisers on Thursday to decide whether to activate threatened tariffs on billions of dollars in Chinese goods, a senior Trump administration official said on Wednesday.

Trump is due to unveil revisions to his initial tariff list targeting $50 billion of Chinese goods on Friday. People familiar with the revisions said that it will be slightly smaller than the original list, with some goods deleted and others added, particularly in the technology sector. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)

