Trump to propose 25 pct tariff on $200 billion of Chinese imports -source

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - The Trump administration plans to propose a 25 percent tariff on $200 billion in Chinese imports and an announcement could come as early as Wednesday, a source familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump’s administration had initially announced it would seek to impose a tariff of 10 percent on $200 billion of Chinese imports, and raising the level to 25 percent would escalate the dispute over trade between the world’s two biggest economies. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)