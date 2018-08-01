FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 1:14 AM / in an hour

Trump to propose 25 pct tariff on $200 billion of Chinese imports -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - The Trump administration plans to propose a 25 percent tariff on $200 billion in Chinese imports and an announcement could come as early as Wednesday, a source familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump’s administration had initially announced it would seek to impose a tariff of 10 percent on $200 billion of Chinese imports, and raising the level to 25 percent would escalate the dispute over trade between the world’s two biggest economies. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)

