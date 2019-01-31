Trump upbeat on U.S.-China trade meetings

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Trade talks with Chinese officials in Washington are going well, President Donald Trump said on Thursday as he prepared to meet a top official from China at the White House

“China’s top trade negotiators are in the U.S. meeting with our representatives. Meetings are going well with good intent and spirit on both sides,” Trump said on Twitter. “China does not want an increase in Tariffs and feels they will do much better if they make a deal.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)