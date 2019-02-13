Industrials
February 13, 2019 / 3:26 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Trump, Xi expected to meet 'sometime in March' -USDA official

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet next month, a U.S. Department of Agriculture official said at an industry event on Wednesday, as the two countries try to hammer out a deal to end a tit-for-tat tariff battle.

The presidents are expected to meet “sometime in March,” said USDA Deputy Secretary Stephen Censky at a renewable fuels industry conference.

U.S. negotiators are in Beijing this week to discuss a trade pact that would avert an increase in U.S. duties on Chinese goods scheduled for March 2.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw Writing by Chris Prentice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

