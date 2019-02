WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping are unlikely to meet before their countries’ March 1 deadline to reach a trade deal, two U.S. administration officials and a source familiar with the negotiations said on Thursday.

The countries had taken a 90-day hiatus in their trade war to hammer out a deal, and another round of talks is scheduled for next week in China. (Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Doina Chiacu)