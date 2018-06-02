FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2018 / 3:52 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

U.S. Commerce Secretary arrives in Beijing for trade talks - U.S. embassy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross arrived in Beijing on Saturday morning for trade talks with Chinese officials, the U.S. embassy said.

His visit comes after the Trump administration renewed its tariff threats against China.

Ross is aiming to secure long-term purchases of U.S. farm and energy commodities to help shrink the U.S. trade deficit. The U.S. team also wants to secure greater intellectual property protections and an end to Chinese subsidies that have contributed to overproduction of steel and aluminum.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Michael Martina in BEIJING; Writing by Brenda Goh in SHANGHAI Editing by Shri Navaratnam

