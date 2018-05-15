UPDATE 1-China says differences with U.S. should be settled through dialogue

(Adds details in paragraphs 3-5)

BEIJING, May 15 (Reuters) - Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan said on Tuesday the United States and China should increase communication and resolve differences through negotiations, Chinese state TV reported, as the world’s two largest economies engage in trade disputes.

China will continue to deepen reforms, further open up its economy and improve the investment environment, Wang said in remarks to a U.S.-China business forum in Beijing.

Wang met U.S. business executives and advisers on the sidelines of the forum.

Among those who attended were Thomas Donohue, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and Carlos Gutierrez, former U.S. Commerce Secretary and chairman of Albright Stonebridge Group. Representatives from Cisco Systems Inc, Western Digital Corp, Honeywell International Inc and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd were also present.

Washington and Beijing have proposed tens of billions of dollars in tariffs in recent weeks, fanning worries of a full-blown trade war that could hurt global supply chains and dent business investment plans.