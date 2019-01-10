UPDATE 1-Trump says U.S. is having tremendous success with China on trade

(Adds background)

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States was having tremendous success with China on trade, a day after U.S. and Chinese officials concluded three days of trade talks in Beijing.

The meetings in China were the first face-to-face negotiations since Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Buenos Aires in December and agreed a 90-day truce in a trade war that has disrupted the flow of hundreds of billions of dollars of goods.

The U.S. president, who has often said he has a good personal rapport with Xi, made the comment to reporters as he left the White House for a visit to the southern U.S. border. He did not elaborate.

Washington has presented Beijing with a long list of demands that would rewrite the terms of trade between the world’s two largest economies. They include changes to China’s policies on intellectual property protection, technology transfers, industrial subsidies and other non-tariff barriers to trade.

Some 40 days into the 90-day truce, there were few concrete details on progress made so far. The meetings in Beijing were not at a ministerial level, so were not expected to produce a deal to end the trade war.