October 17, 2018 / 2:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S.-China trade talks appear to be on hiatus, commerce secretary tells CNBC

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday that trade negotiations with China appear to have taken a brief pause, and he damped expectations that an agreement would come out of an upcoming G20 meeting.

“In any negotiation there are ups and downs, there are hiatuses, and there are much more active periods. So it appears as though we may be in something of a hiatus now,” he said.

“Meetings of leaders at the G20 never get into huge amounts of detail. Those are meetings that are designed to be broad policy statements.” (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

