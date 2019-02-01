U.S.-China trade talks had "good vibe", much work remains-Kudlow

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - White House Economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday that U.S.-China trade talks “had a good vibe” and covered a lot of specific technology transfer issues, but much work remained before a deal to ease the countries’ trade war could be nailed down.

Kudlow, speaking on Fox Business Network, said both sides agree that any trade deal must have “unambiguous enforcement.”

“Progress was made. We covered a lot of specifics, and so I think it’s a hopeful story right now, but much work is still in front of us,” Kudlow added. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)