Market News
February 8, 2019 / 5:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S.-China trade talks to resume in Beijing next week -White House

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The next round of U.S. and China trade talks will begin on February 11 with deputy-level meetings that will be followed by high-level talks in Beijing on February 14-15, a White House spokeswoman said on Friday.

The two countries are trying to hammer out a trade deal before a March deadline when U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods are scheduled to increase.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will travel to Beijing for principal-level meetings Feb. 14-15, according to the statement. (Reporting by Chris Prentice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below