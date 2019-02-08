U.S.-China trade talks to resume in Beijing next week -White House

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The next round of U.S. and China trade talks will begin on February 11 with deputy-level meetings that will be followed by high-level talks in Beijing on February 14-15, a White House spokeswoman said on Friday.

The two countries are trying to hammer out a trade deal before a March deadline when U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods are scheduled to increase.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will travel to Beijing for principal-level meetings Feb. 14-15, according to the statement. (Reporting by Chris Prentice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)