May 1, 2018 / 2:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Commerce Secretary says deal or tariffs to solve China trade dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday that the Trump administration was prepared to levy tariffs on China if a delegation heading to Beijing did not make a negotiated settlement to reduce trade imbalances.

“If we don’t make a negotiated settlement, we will pursue the 232 ... we will pursue the 301 ... one way or another, we are going to deal with this recurring problem of trade with China,” Ross said in an interview with CNBC. (Reporting by Makini Brice and David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

