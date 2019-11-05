Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 5, 2019 / 12:02 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. considers dropping some tariffs on China - FT

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Trump administration officials are debating whether to remove some existing tariffs on Chinese goods as a concession to seal a partial deal, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The White House is considering whether to roll back levies on $112 billion of Chinese imports including clothing, appliances, and flatscreen monitors, which were introduced at a 15% rate on Sept. 1, the newspaper said on.ft.com/36A0MLy. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

