WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. exports to China will double under the so-called “Phase One” trade deal reached between Washington and Beijing, a top White House adviser said on Monday.

“They’re ... going to double our exports to China,” National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told Fox News Channel. (Reporting by Makini Brice and Susan Heavey; Writing by Tim Ahmann Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)