WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. officials are granting Chinese exporters two more weeks to get their products into the United States before increasing tariffs on those items, according to a U.S. government notice posted online on Friday.

The United States Trade Representative said it was extending the deadline from June 1 to June 15 for certain products to enter the United States without being subject to an additional 25 percent tariff. (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)